Culture round-up

Rembrandt—Britain’s discovery of the master

This new exhibition places Rembrandt’s work alongside pieces by the British artists he inspired.

The works on display are taken from collections across Britain and internationally.

It will include drawings and prints as well as Rembrandt’s famed oils.

Scottish National Gallery, The Mound, Edinburgh EH2 2EL. Until 14 October Tickets up to £15

The class works

Pete McKee’s latest exhibition is focused on working class life.

He said, “This work aims to celebrate the spirit of the working class—the pride, tenacity, hope, fight, passion and resourcefulness which I witnessed growing up.”

92 Burton Road, Sheffield Until 29 July. Tickets £5

Racer and the jailbird

Michael Roskam's new film is a tale of youthful passion and living fast.

The two protagonists are a racing driver and a bank robber.

It’s intended as a “love tragedy”, or better, an Amour-Noir.” Instead, it’s over-long.

At it’s best the film portrays the robber as a damaged person who has been virtually foprced into a life of crime.

At its worst it shows the robber as unable or unwilling to change his behaviour. His partner, race driver Bibi, is a victim of his reckless life.

The plot feels very familiar.