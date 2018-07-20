Join unity protest after racist attack in Oxford

Last Saturday evening a 35 year old man was racially abused in Bury Knowle park in Oxford before being punched in the head three times and knocked to the ground. He was left with a broken nose and a possible fractured cheekbone.

The scapegoating of migrants, Muslims and refugees by mainstream politicians, including our own government and by racist US president Donald Trump, is giving confidence to racists and the far right to go on the offensive. As a result we have seen a 30% rise in racist attacks in the last year of reported figures.

In Europe this has lead to fascists making advances, with calls to put refugees in concentration camps and the creation of registers for Jews and Roma. On 9 June British fascist organisations were able to mobilise 15,000 in London on a racist rampage for their jailed hero, the Nazi Tommy Robinson.

But the protests against Trump showed that we can mobilise on a large scale to challenge the racists. Saturday's march in support of Robinson was smaller and challenged by 3,000 anti-racists. We urgently need anti-racists to mobilise against racism.

Oxford Stand Up To Racism has called a Community Walk in response to the attack.

We callon everyone opposed to racism to join the walk. Let’s make it clear we will unite andmobilise against racism and racist attacks whenever they occur. We want to send aclear message that everyone should be able to use our parks without fear.