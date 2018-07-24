International round up: Did Macron cover up for bodyguard?

French president Emmanuel Macron is under pressure over allegations of a cover-up of an assault on protesters by one of his close aides.

Macron’s top bodyguard and confidant, Alexandre Benalla, was placed under investigation on Sunday for allegedly assaulting protesters at a May Day demonstration. He is not a policeman but was wearing a police helmet and insignia.

Benalla is seen on a video threatening, hitting and stamping on a young man who can be heard begging him to stop. A second video shows Benalla violently wrestling a young woman to the ground.

Dealt

But the bigger story may be how Macron and interior minister Gerard Collomb dealt with the issue.

Presidential spokespeople said Benalla had been punished with a two-week suspension from his post in May. But photos indicate him continuing to accompany Macron on official visits.

Le Monde newspaper also claimed that Benalla was given the use of a luxurious apartment and provided with a car and chauffeur after he was suspended.

Several French media outlets reported that Collomb had been aware of the assault video the day after it was filmed, but said nothing.

Section of German left turns against refugees

A section of the German left has taken the disastrous decision to make massive concessions to racists over immigration.

A new movement is to be launched shortly says that it will combine anti-austerity policies with harsher barriers to migration and tougher “law and order” policies.

It will be headed by Sahra Wagenknecht, presently chair of left wing party Die Linke.

Undermine

It will include former and current members of the Social Democratic and Green parties, and prominent academics such as the sociologist Wolfgang Streeck. This is seen as a clever way to undermine growing support for the far right AfD party. But it will validate their filth and drag politics further to the right.

The right response to racism has been seen in a series of demonstrations supported by many Die Linke members in the last few weeks against the government’s asylum restrictions and the AfD.

Last Saturday up to 50,000 people joined a protest in Munich against the CSU party—part of the governing coalition—and its demands to “close the borders” to refugees