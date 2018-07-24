The Troublemaker - Anti-corruption police force investigated for corruption

Scotland Yard is embroiled in the largest police corruption inquiry for 40 years, with 14 officers under investigation for “serious corruption and malpractice” by the police watchdog.

The Metropolitan Police’s anti-corruption command, known as the Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), secretly covers up misconduct rather than investigating it.

Gross misconduct notices have been served on three officers while a “number” of others are being assessed, according to the police watchdog.

One of the three is also under criminal investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking at claims that “potentially conflicted” senior officers in the Metropolitan Police DPS interfered with or curtailed investigations or failed to look at alleged wrongdoing altogether.

The investigation, codenamed Operation Embley, has seen three whistleblowers from the force allege that members of the DPS were protecting officers from a range of allegations.

It is claimed that officers faced claims of child abuse, grooming, fraud, physical assault and racism.

One officer is understood to be under investigation for perverting the course of justice and misconduct in a public office.

Another officer is accused of intentionally driving a motorcycle into a member of the public.

One of Britain’s highest-profile police chiefs is to be investigated after he was accused of malpractice for improperly interfering in an investigation into bullying.

There has been a series of corruption scandals at the Metropolitan Police over the past 50 years.

In the late 1970s and 1980s Operation Countryman investigated claims that some officers were helping organised criminals.

That inquiry resulted in misconduct proceedings but no criminal convictions.

The IOPC employs many of the corruption unit’s former officers as investigators.

Minister backs up rubbish NHS app

Health secretary Matt Hancock has moved from making his own pointless apps to promoting others pointless apps to help with the run down of the NHS.

An app that uses artificial intelligence to assess medical symptoms and boasts more than 2.5 million users faces regulatory scrutiny after complaints from doctors, who warn that it can miss signs of serious illness.

Babylon Health has formed partnerships with the English National Health Service as well as Samsung and Tencent.

Now the regulatory system classes Babylon’s service alongside items such as spectacles and sticking plasters.

When told that a

66 year old obese male smoker was experiencing sudden chest pain and excessive sweating, Babylon suggested nine out of ten people with similar symptoms were likely to be having a panic attack.

It made no mention of the risk of a heart attack. It’s advice for a nose bleed was to take Viagra.

Government knew of Rotherham cover-up

The government knew that police were failing to protect sexually exploited children in Rotherham over a decade before an inquiry exposed the scale of the scandal.

An inquiry published in 2014 estimated that at least 1,400 children had been sexually exploited in the town over a 16-year period.

But the Home Office received a document in 2001 that said there were “difficulties in persuading the police to accept that child sexual exploitation is a child protection issue”.

It received another report dated June 2002 which included case studies. One described how police decided a

14 year old girl in a house with adult men was “not in any danger”.

The report referred to “judgemental moral attitudes” towards young women and said there is “no indication” that men exploiting them would be prosecuted.

A review published last week looked at information passed to the Home Office between 1998 and 2005.

It said “closer consideration” of some information “could have uncovered faster the failings we now know were putting children at risk”.

Get rid of the union leaders, said Callaghan

Files released by the National Archives show that as home secretary in Harold Wilson’s Labour government, James Callaghan was deeply concerned about the rise of a new generation of “politically motivated” union leaders.

In 1969 he secretly urged officials to find ways of ousting leftwing trade union leaders “by one means or another”.

In response to his call, senior officials suggested undermining those with suspected communist leanings through

“inspired leakages” to the press.

Ukipper jailed for murder

Ex-Ukip councillor Stephen Searle was jailed for life last week after murdering his wife.

Searle strangled his wife Anna in December last year.

When he called the cops to report her death he told them, “I’ve just killed my wife. Happy New Year. I have been a very naughty boy.”

Former Ukip leader of Suffolk County Council Bill Mountford said after the verdict that he still considered Searle “a friend”.

“These things happen,” he added. “I still regard Steve as fundamentally a decent man. I feel equally sorry for both Steve and his now deceased wife.”

Government thinks spoof poster is real

The government has admitted “mistakenly” using a spoof poster that suggested parents should shoot children if they had rabies. The image appeared in a magazine for civil servants in a feature on the history of government communications.

The poster was originally produced by the fictional Scarfolk Council, a social media parody account.

Having the time of your half-life

Sellafield nuclear plant has been charged after a worker was allegedly exposed to plutonium.

Sellafield did not enter a plea before a district judge in Workington to the charge that can lead to an unlimited fine. The case will be heard at Carlisle Crown Court on 17 August.

The things they say

‘A social pariah’

The Daily Mail on the Honey Monster, face of unhealthy Honey Monster Puffs cereal

‘It is becoming a nanny state’

Honey Monster puppeteer Peter Pullon

‘Your favourite President’

Donald Trump’s glowing self-description in a tweet

‘The summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media’

Donald Trump, inviting Russian leader Vladimir Putin to Washington

‘We are creating a nation of fat, idle people who will bankrupt the NHS’

Tory peer and former minister Lord Blencathra

‘Pressure to obtain results could be unhelpful to the juvenile CHIS [covert human intelligence sources]’

The Home Office on the use of children as spies