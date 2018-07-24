Supertram workers say no to paltry deal

Workers on the Supertram in Sheffield struck for 72 hours from Thursday of last week. It was the latest action in their fight for decent pay.

Bosses offered the 200 drivers and conductors a shameful three-year pay deal which would have amounted to just 26p an hour more.

Unite union members had already struck against the shoddy deal on 9 and 12 July, following a 91 percent vote for strikes.

The action coincided with the three-day Tramlines music festival, and transport bosses hired buses from outside Sheffield to cope with the strike.

Accepted

Unite’s Steve Clark said, “If our members accepted the firm’s derisory offer they would eventually, in the years ahead, be working for the national minimum wage.

“We will fight against this race to the bottom and continue to campaign for a proper wage rise for the hardworking drivers and conductors who are out in all weathers keeping the people of Sheffield on the move.”

Meanwhile in Manchester 340 workers on the Metrolink will start voting on whether to strike over pay.

Drivers, also members of Unite, are fighting a “substandard” pay offer and pay levels.

Steve Davis from Unite said workers are fighting for “a pay deal that addresses pay levels which sees them earn up to £7,000 less than tram drivers in other UK cities for doing the same job”.

Unite and Metrolink bosses were due to sit down for talks this week.