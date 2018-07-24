Oxford walk unites against racism after violent attack

Over 120 people attended a Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) community walk against racism in Bury Knowle Park, Headington, Oxford on Sunday.

It followed a racist attack where a 35 year old man who was racially abused, punched in the head three times and knocked to the ground.

The event was supported by all sections of the community with Anneliese Dodds MP, several Labour councillors, trade unionists and local residents attending.

A short rally following the walk celebrated Oxford’s diversity and vowed to unite and mobilise against racism and racist attacks whenever they occur.

Everyone should be able to use our parks without fear. SUTR condemned the ongoing scapegoating of migrants, Muslims and refugees by sections of the media and mainstream politicians that give racists confidence.

We want a mass anti-racist movement that can help stop racist attacks.