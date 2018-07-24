Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Islamophobic incidents on the increase, charity finds

Issue No. 2614
Standing up against Islamophobia

Standing up against Islamophobia (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Islamophobic street incidents rose in 2017, a report from a leading anti-racist charity has indicated.

Some 839 “street level” Islamophobic incidents were reported to Tell Mama in 2017—up from 643 the year before.

The charity’s annual report also found that the majority of victims of Islamophobic incidents were women.

And it said the amount of Islamophobic vandalism it had recorded had also risen.

Tell Mama describes street incidents as something that “occurred in person between a victim or property and a perpetrator.”

It also found that the number of “online” incidents—Islamophobic hate speech on the internet—had increased.

But the charity said this increase should be viewed as part of a wider trend “where there has been a more marked shift towards more serious offline incidents such as physical attacks, threatening behaviour and abuse more generally.”

Tell Mama director Iman Atta said, “More than ever, we need to come together and redouble our efforts against those who seek to divide and play communities off against each other”.

Tell Mama founder Fiyaz Mughal said the rise was “partly driven by terrorism, partly by groups who just want to divide communities, we have social media and we have politicians who seek to blame migrants.

“Anti-Muslim rhetoric is bleeding into the political landscape—it emboldens people.”

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 24 Jul 2018, 14:33 BST
Issue No. 2614
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.