Islamophobic incidents on the increase, charity finds

Islamophobic street incidents rose in 2017, a report from a leading anti-racist charity has indicated.

Some 839 “street level” Islamophobic incidents were reported to Tell Mama in 2017—up from 643 the year before.

The charity’s annual report also found that the majority of victims of Islamophobic incidents were women.

And it said the amount of Islamophobic vandalism it had recorded had also risen.

Tell Mama describes street incidents as something that “occurred in person between a victim or property and a perpetrator.”

It also found that the number of “online” incidents—Islamophobic hate speech on the internet—had increased.

But the charity said this increase should be viewed as part of a wider trend “where there has been a more marked shift towards more serious offline incidents such as physical attacks, threatening behaviour and abuse more generally.”

Tell Mama director Iman Atta said, “More than ever, we need to come together and redouble our efforts against those who seek to divide and play communities off against each other”.

Tell Mama founder Fiyaz Mughal said the rise was “partly driven by terrorism, partly by groups who just want to divide communities, we have social media and we have politicians who seek to blame migrants.

“Anti-Muslim rhetoric is bleeding into the political landscape—it emboldens people.”