Deal on ‘driver only’ trains

Greater Anglia workers are celebrating after pushing back bosses’ plans to make train travel unsafe and inaccessible.

RMT union members struck 12 times on the network in the past year against plans to implement driver only operated (DOO) trains. Workers have now vote nine to one to accept an offer which is said to guarantee the guard’s role.

It’s the latest development in a huge fight that saw six networks strike together against DOO.

Most train operators have now reached deals.

Only South Western Railway (SWR) and Southern, which is owned by Govia Thameslink Railway, have yet to reach a settlement.

Workers at SWR plan a series of strikes that would see them walk out for eight days in July and August.

The first strike was set for Thursday of this week, with further action scheduled for the August bank holiday weekend.

Workers at Ruislip tube depot are preparing to walk out again in their battle for pay. RMT members at the west London site are in dispute about pay parity and train preparation payments.

They will walk out from 7pm on 3 August for 12 hours and from 7am on 5 August, again for 12 hours.

Ruislip depot workers are responsible for all the tube network’s fleet of engineering trains.