Kirklees bins workers win their battle over bullying

Bin workers in the Unison union at Kirklees council in West Yorkshire have won an important fight.

They met on Friday of last week to discuss the latest offer in a dispute that led to a week of well-supported strikes.

The workers—who had voted to start an indefinite strike on 31 July if the dispute had not been resolved—voted to suspend the action and to accept the council’s latest offer.

The workers believe that their action has won them a major victory in their fight for reasonable rounds, and an end to bullying and racism.

The offer includes an increase in the workforce from 140 to 170, a review of workloads to create equal rounds, two extra wagons and a commitment from management to deal with the allegations of bullying and racism.

Management will continue to keep three managers away from the day to day operations.

However, despite this being a victory, the workers’ understandable suspicion of the council management led them to request fortnightly meetings with union reps to receive updates on how negotiations are progressing.

The workers are clear that if the offer is not implemented they will reinstate their action.