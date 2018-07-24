Union staff stage a walkout

GMB and Unite union members working for the ATL section of the NEU union struck on Thursday of last week.

The ATL merged with the NUT union to form the NEU last year. The strike was sparked by the restructure that followed the merger.

Unite said this threatened “changes to contracts, downgrading of posts and cuts to pay and conditions”.

The GMB said the restructure would see “job losses, increases in workload, changes to contracts, downgrading of posts and cuts in pay”.

Unite and GMB members voted by 88 percent for strikes.

Some will be uncomfortable with the strike because it involves highly paid officials. But the strike involved around 200 people, not all highly paid.

More strikes could follow in September. And staff who work for the NUT section of the NEU are also considering strikes. A majority have voted for strikes in a consultative ballot.