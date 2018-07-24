Wildfires in Attica - the lethal price of austerity

It is 11 years since 2007 when the fires in the Peloponnese took the lives of 63 people. Now we see a larger-scale disaster in Attica—75 people are dead so far, with dozens missing and hundreds wounded.

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras said on the night of the disaster that the fire is an “asymmetrical phenomenon”.

Climate change has resulted in more extreme weather—but this is not the only cause of the fire.

Strong winds after a very dry day are not new. This happens every summer throughout the country, meaning that there can be dozens of fires. There were 47 specifically on Monday, the day when the tragedy occurred in Eastern Attica.

What is asymmetrical is that the government has subordinated all social needs to austerity to satisfy lenders and “markets”.

This has meant harsh cuts and privatisations that have broken forest protection, firefighting, the ambulances, the hospitals and the councils. All those services that are crucial in the event of a disaster have faced cuts.

What is asymmetrical is that the government sold £6 billion in bonds in 2017, while fire prevention costs are £8 million and the fire service costs £350 million. Firefighting facilities and a number of measures that can prevent the fire from spreading have been abandoned.

What is asymmetrical is that the Greek state rents firefighting aircraft and helicopters from private companies because its own are old and decommissioned. At the same time 700 firefighters have been made available for fire safety at the privatised airports and roads.

Firefighting