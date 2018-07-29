Residents' rage forces Grenfell council to back off from ending secure tenancies

Residents have forced Kensington and Chelsea council to retreat from plans that would threaten their secure council tenancies.

The council issued a letter to residents on the Lancaster West estate, in the shadow of Grenfell Tower.

They were moved into temporary accommodation following the blaze in west London, that killed at least 71 people.

The letter told residents they may have to move out of temporary accommodation. It went on to say that if they didn’t move out they may have their secure tenancies for their homes on Lancaster West taken away.

The council’s cabinet was due to vote on Wednesday of last week to vote on a proposal for a 30 September deadline for the switch.

Some 73 households remain in temporary accommodation over a year since the fire.

There are any number of reasons people may not want to move back to live in the shadow of Grenfell Tower. Why should anyone be forced to relive the horror of watching their neighbours die?

That’s the decision being forced on people had the vote been passed.

On Tuesday people packed a meeting of the Grenfell Scrutiny Committee to demand the change doesn’t go ahead.

A petition was circulated locally and received 440 signatures, including that of local Labour MP Emma Dent-Coad.

Within the space of 24 hours the council had backed down and removed that item from the cabinet meeting’s agenda.

Joe Delaney sat on the Grenfell Scrutiny Committee until recently and was at Tuesday’s meeting, which 300 people attended.

“They haven’t guaranteed that people will get like-for-like tenancies,” he told Socialist Worker. “The council expect people to just take their word on this.”

He pointed out that the council has done nothing to deserve that trust.

“The other issue is they have said it’s too expensive to maintain the current arrangement. But if they moved people quicker then they wouldn’t have to pay for temporary accommodation.

“They’re quite happy to pay £330,000 on their own legal fees, but when it comes to putting this right they’re not so interested.”

“Why should anyone from the estate be worse off because of this?” asked Joe.

At Tuesday’s scrutiny committee meeting one resident asked, “Why is it we feel like we are being forced to move on?”

Although the council did not vote on the 30 September deadline last Wednesday—it still could, the danger is still there.

The public rage that greeted the council’s attempted attack forced it to back down. It shows how ordinary people can fight—not just against council attacks, but also for justice for those who died and in the fire and for safe, secure housing.