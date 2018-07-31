Ahed Tamimi finally released

Palestinian Ahed Tamimi was released from Israeli prison on Sunday.

Ahed was arrested in December last year when she was just 16 after standing up to an Israeli soldier who had entered the yard in front of her house.

Footage of her slapping the soldier spread around the world as an inspiring act of defiance against a heavily armed enforcer of a military occupation.

Her jailing became a symbol of Israel’s brutal and authoritarian attempts to punish dissent and resistance.

Supporters of Palestine celebrated her release.

Yet just days before she was set free, Israel proved its brutality with a fresh assault on protesters in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli soldiers shot and killed three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as 7,000 protested along the border fence last Friday.

One, Majdi Ramzi Kamal al-Satri, was just 14 years old.

Another, 17 year old Mohmen al-Hams, died on Saturday of gunshot wounds.