Supertram workers look for logical deal

Strikes on Sheffield’s Supertram have halted after bosses put forward a new pay offer. Some 200 conductors and drivers were due to strike for eight days from 18 August.

Unite union members are voting on the deal this week, with results set to be announced on Friday of this week. The union is recommending accepting the revised three-year pay deal.

Bosses had offered a rise of just 26p an hour. Workers struck for five days in July, after a 91 percent vote for strikes. Unite regional officer Steve Clark said, “We won’t be commenting on the details of the offer until our members have had an opportunity to consider and vote on them next week.

“I would like to thank our members for the solidarity they have shown during this period which has greatly contributed to us reaching this stage.”