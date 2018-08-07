Squash the Britvic bosses

Workers at the Britvic drinks company site in Norwich struck from Wednesday to Friday last week, with more planned on the same days for the next five weeks. They are now holding mass meetings.

The site, shared by Britvic with Unilever, is scheduled to close in September 2019. Unilever workers have been offered more favourable redundancy terms than Britvic workers.

Britvic has refused to include the GMB union in any discussions about the redundancy terms on offer.

Production on site was halved on Wednesday and was expected to be reduced further on Thursday.