Bangladesh students fight for safety

Students in Bangladesh have led a series of protests over road safety that have gripped the country.

The demonstrations were sparked when two schoolchildren died after getting hit by a speeding bus. Tens of thousands of students took to the streets in anger.

Some 4,200 people have died on the roads of Bangladesh in the last year.

Students have begun regulating the roads, and have come up with a list of demands which the government has agreed to. But high levels of corruption and broken promises have meant students don’t trust the government.

Backlash

There has been a violent government backlash, with tear gas and rubber bullets fired on the students, and journalists arrested.

A 100-strong solidarity demonstration was held last Sunday in Altab Ali Park, east London. The focus of the demonstration was the lives of young people in Bangladesh.

The student movement in Bangladesh has shown that power lies with ordinary people.

But if the military moves against the students, this peaceful uprising could become very bloody.