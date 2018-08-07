Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Fascinating documentaries and discussions at the London Korean Film Festival

Issue No. 2616
A still from Kim Dong Won’s Soseongri

The London Korean Film Festival 2018 presents a series of screenings and events showcasing independent documentary filmmaking from Korea.

Based around themes of social justice and political resistance, this special documentary programme series will see directors Kim Dong Won and Song Yun-hyeok present their films across two weekends.

This culture emerged in South Korea in the late 1980s with film collectives whose aims were to document and resist social injustice. Kim Dong Won and his PURN Production collective are a key example of this.

The directors will be joined by critic Nam In Young for a selection of panel discussions and in-depth conversations.

Running 11, 12, 18 & 19 August Korean Cultural Centre UK Go to bit.ly/KoreaFest
Reviews
Tue 7 Aug 2018, 15:58 BST
