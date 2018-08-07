Trump’s Iran sanctions start

New US economic sanctions against Iran came into effect this week—threatening to exacerbate poverty and hardship faced by Iranian people.

The sanctions will aim to block Iran from buying and selling certain goods vital to Iranian industry and cut it out of international trading markets.

This is likely to cause shortages of basic items, medicines, and other everyday goods.

Sanctions will hit the poor the hardest, as rich people in Iran will be more able to buy and sell expensive goods on the black market.

They are part of US president Donald Trump’s plan to break Iran’s strength in the Middle East. They come as a wave of protests over poverty and hardship spread across Iranian cities last week. There have been major strikes this year, fueled by anger at an economic crisis.

Trump and his allies in the West claim to support the protests against the Iranian government. But his sanctions show he’s no friend of ordinary Iranians.