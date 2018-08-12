Racist Trump plans to exclude 20 million migrants from citizenship

Millions of migrants could be banned from US citizenship if they claimed benefits in the latest racist attack by Donald Trump’s White House.

The planned laws show the Trump administration is broadening its assault from undocumented migrants to all migrants.

The new rules are being pushed by the racist Stephen Miller, a key adviser to Donald Trump. Miller has previously been a legal adviser to the racist chief attorney Jeff Sessions. Other black marks on his CV include being the key author of Trump’s now-infamous Muslim ban, and helping to pen the president’s inaugural speech.

Immigration lawyers and public health researchers have estimated that the changes could affect some 20 million people.

They would mean that even people who had used national health insurance scheme—commonly known as “Obamacare”—would be affected.

Recent migrants to the US are locked out of decent jobs—from racist bosses to the arbitrary rules of the immigration system.

This means they are often forced to rely on benefits.

The Trump administration has already made obtaining a “Green Card—the right to indefinite leave to remain—more difficult. And it has also made progressing from holding a Green card to becoming a citizen harder.

The new rules would not need the approval of Congress.This is because of an a precedent set by Democratic president Bill Clinton’s interpretation of immigration laws.

The “public charge” law was used in 1999 by Clinton to take away migrants’ access to cash benefits.

Now the Trump administration wants to extend it to include migrants who have accessed other types of benefits.

Disgustingly, this includes the Child Health Insurance Program.

This follows a pattern of the Trump administration—seizing on previous racist Democratic legislation as justification to push the racist assault even further. It’s a warning not to give ground over anything that could strengthen the racist right.

Praising the proposed legislation Trump said, “This legislation will not only restore our competitive edge in the 21st century.

“This legislation demonstrates our compassion for struggling American families who deserve an immigration system that puts their needs first and puts America first.”

His new policy forces up to 20 million people to choose between a chance at being allowed to stay where they have built their lives or accessing essential health services. That’s a choice no one should ever have to make.

The proposed law is flows from the Trump administrations “zero tolerance” policy that saw the caging of migrant children after being separated from their parents at the Mexican border. And the widening of the assault shows why there can be no concessions to Trump’s racist crackdown on migrants.