The things they say

‘Boris just needs to be Boris—true to his nature and his calling—and I think he has potential to be a great prime minister, not a good one’

Far right flavour of the month and former aide to US President Donald Trump Steve Bannon on his latest protege

‘I had loads of abuse. Men f****** hated me’

Jamie Oliver claims men hated him becaue he gave women the confidence to tell men to do some cooking

‘Christine Hamilton is no longer an ambassador of MDUK’

Muscular Dystrophy UK drop the right wing Hamilton. She had posted an image of members of the Ku Klux Klan in their hoods on Friday. She tweeted, “If the #burka is acceptable then presumably this is too?”

‘You pull your hand away and go Yuck’

Actor Kathleen Turner says US President Donald Trump’s handshake left her somewhat repulsed