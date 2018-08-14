Unofficial post strikes deliver results

Some 150 postal workers staged an unofficial strike at a Royal Mail delivery office In Grimsby, Lincolnshire, last Thursday.

The strikers walked out at around 9am and didn’t return until past 1pm, affecting deliveries in Grimsby, Cleethorpes and the surrounding towns.

The workers’ CWU union said the walkout was caused by bullying and harassment by managers at the office. It is the latest in a series of walkouts over similar issues at Royal Mail workplaces across Britain.

The strike came just under a week after Royal Mail workers struck unofficially at the West Park delivery office in Plymouth.

They took action after bosses reorganised work and delivery routes.

And earlier that week CWU members in Sunderland gathered outside their workplace to “discuss issues in the office and debate the next steps”.

Recent walkouts at Royal Mail offices have centred on claims of bullying by managers. Royal Mail workers increasingly face longer deliveries and pressure from bosses to work more “efficiently” in the wake of privatisation.

Royal Mail bosses promised a “cultural change” in management attitudes in an agreement that headed off a major dispute last year.

Yet at the CWU postal conference in April, several delegates spoke of how they’d seen no difference.

Workers sent messages of support and solidarity to the strikers in Grimsby on the CWU’s Facebook page.

One said, “It’s happening all over the country now. Bullying from local management a familiar story.”

Another said he had overheard management in his area tell each other, “They’ve just had a massive pay rise, now it’s time we made them work for it.”

Another message of support said, “We should have a national walkout.

“The way management are treating delivery staff is appalling.”