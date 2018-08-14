The unfare rail rip off

The latest plans to hike rail fares show why we have to stop the private train companies in their tracks.

The Tories were set to announce a 3.5 percent increase on Wednesday of this week.

Every year the Tories hike the price of half of fares—which are supposed to be “regulated”—in line with the RPI measure of inflation. These regulated fares include season tickets, which many workers rely on to commute into work. Far from helping passengers, this sort of fake regulation guarantees bosses bigger profits.

The Tories and bosses claim the RPI measure inflation is too “unreliable” when it comes to pay rises. In reality, they don’t use it because it’s usually higher than the CPI measure.

Hitting

Yet when it comes to hitting workers’ wallets, the Tories are more than happy to use RPI.

While fares have risen by 32 percent in the last nine years, average weekly earnings have gone up by only 16 percent.

Meanwhile, timetable chaos reigns on our railways and bosses are making travel inaccessible and unsafe with plans for driver only operation (see page 19).

The only solution is for our railways to be run for pubic need, not private profit.

And that means immediately renationalising the whole rail industry—without a penny of compensation to the fat cat thieves who operate at our stations.