Western fears in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s crackdown on opposition forces is causing jitters among the West and big business.

Mnangagwa claimed a narrow victory this month in the country’s first election since the fall of dictator Robert Mugabe.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opponent Nelson Chamisa has filed a legal challenge.

Mnangagwa ousted Mugabe in a military coup last November.

He promised to push through free market reforms and normalise relations with the West—but wants to maintain control for the ruling Zanu PF party.

The Western firms raising concerns don’t care about Zimbabweans’ democratic rights.

They are worried about Mnangagwa’s ability to keep control and open up the Zimbabwean economy for them.

Some look to the MDC, which has adopted a free market programme, as a more stable alternative.