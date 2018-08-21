Israel kills Palestinians in Gaza in run-up to ceasefire deal

Israel has ramped up the pressure further on Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, despite reports of an imminent peace deal.

Palestinians living there have endured months of sporadic airstrikes and killings of protesters by Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip also means Palestinians live under conditions of humanitarian crisis.

Now Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, looks close to agreeing a ceasefire with Israel to end the latest skirmishes.

Negotiations are reportedly brokered by the Egyptian government—a sign of its growing influence over Hamas.

Yet despite this, Israel closed its only pedestrian crossing with Gaza on Sunday to punish its residents for protesting along the border fence on Friday.

Israeli soldiers killed two protesters on the same day.