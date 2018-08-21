Reports round-up - Action at North Sea oil rigs as workers strike over shifts

Workers at three oil and gas platforms in the North Sea operated by Total struck on Monday.

This week’s strike is the fifth industrial action at the Alwyn, Elgin, and Dunbar platforms since 23 July.

Total wants to place workers at the platforms on a three-week rotation system instead of two.

The fields hit by the strikes account for some 10 percent of Britain’s gas production. Crude oil production at Alwyn, Elgin, and Dunbar pumps up to 50,000 barrels per day to the Forties and Brent Blend crude streams.

Further strikes are set for 3 and 17 September.

Power to the people

Workers at Liverpool’s John Lennon airport were set to strike over the bank holiday weekend.

GMB union members have rejected the company’s below-inflation pay offer of 2 percent and are demanding at least

3.6 percent.

A total of 80 workers from aviation rescue and firefighting services, the control room, engineering and driver operations and airport bird control are set to walk out.

The 36-hour strike was due to begin at 7pm on Thursday this week and continue until 7am on Saturday.

This will be followed by a further 12-hour strike beginning at 7am on Monday

3 September.

Further strike dates are set to follow.

Unite and GMB members at Liebherr’s Cranes in Sunderland have escalated their dispute after management failed to improve their pay offer.

Workers plan to strike from Monday to Thursday for the next four weeks.

Bosses have resorted to divide and rule tactics. Managers tried to exclude the Unite union shop steward from talks and negotiate only with the GMB union. The GMB rightly rejected this move.

A number of steel wagons have refused to cross the picket lines.

lDonations and messages of support to Mark.Sanderson@unitetheunion.org and Sunderland@gmb.org.uk

A six-week programme of strikes is set to begin at a cheque operations base in Crewe, hitting the supply of cheques and chequebooks.

Some 79 workers at Communisis are fighting over pay. A deal would mean a

2 percent rise in year one, and a 3 percent rise in both years two and three. Workers voted by 78 percent to strike on a

90 percent turnout.

An initial 48-hour strike is planned for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. This will be followed by strikes every Monday and Tuesday for the following six weeks.

Unite regional officer Darren Barton said, “The strike action will inevitably create delays for bank customers, however our members have endured years of below inflation pay increases.”