Be ready to take on Tommy Robinson supporters on the streets

Supporters of Tommy Robinson plan to protest outside the Nazi’s retrial at the Old Bailey in central London on Tuesday 4 September.

Robinson was freed on bail at the beginning of this month.

Since then he has been biding his time, sunning himself on the Spanish island resort of Tenerife. His visitors have included German far right leader Lutz Bachmann, who founded the Islamophobic Pegida street movement.

This shows that Robinson remains a focal point for the whole of the far right—in Britain and internationally.

His supporters managed to organise the largest outdoor mobilisation by fascists in British history on 9 June. Around 15,000 Nazis, racist populists of Ukip and admirers of Donald Trump and the alt right rallied on Whitehall.

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and Unite Against Fascism scored an important breakthrough at the “Free Tommy” rally in central London on 14 July. Some 3,000 anti-racists turned out—the fascists had shrunk to less than half their previous numbers.

This doesn’t mean the threat has gone away. Every far right group is trying to capitalise on the growing support for Robinson.

Anti-racists have called a counter-mobilisation against the fascist English Defence League in Worcester on Saturday 1 September.

The Democratic Football Lads Alliance is using a sexual abuse case in Sunderland to stir up racism against Muslims. SUTR North East and Sunderland Unites have called a counter-mobilisation for 15 September under the banner, “Justice for survivors—don’t let the racists divide us.”

If Robinson wins his retrial in September, it will boost every fascist and racist in Britain. They could march on the weekend of 8-9 September during the “international break”—when there are no major matches between English clubs.

There is another such break on 13 and 14 October.

Anti-racists must be ready to take to the streets when they next try to march.

Join anti-racists at Notting Hill Carnival

Around two million people will party at Notting Hill Carnival in west London across the bank holiday weekend.

Organisers pledged last month to take Carnival “back to its roots” of showing unity against racism.

They warned it was in danger of becoming a “market-driven, manufactured commodity”.

Matthew Phillip is director of the trust that organises Carnival.He said, “Carnival was born out of local community expression of freedom rather than an advertising opportunity for brands.”

This shift comes in the wake of Tories’ racist treatment of the Windrush Generation of migrants from the Caribbean.

“Carnival was born out of the Windrush Generation,” said Phillip.

“This year is a good opportunity to raise awareness of it.”

At this year’s carnival Love Music Hate Racism (LMHR) has teamed up with the Smokey Joe Roadshow and the NEU education union.

They will have a float and presence next Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

NEU members can go for free.

It follows a successful float—joined by around 200 people—put on by LMHR, Smokey Joe and the RMT union at last year’s carnival.