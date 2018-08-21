Woman ‘sets fire to herself’ in housing office

A woman reportedly set fire to herself in a London housing office on Wednesday of last week. The incident took place in an office of Tory-run Barnet council.

A parent of an eyewitness said, “My daughter took her mother to an appointment at Barnet Council housing office.

“When they left the room they saw flames in front of them in the waiting room. A woman had set fire to herself.

“Everybody was just turfed out. She said that those outside were in severe shock but left to their own devices.”

The Metropolitan Police gave a statement to the Skwawkbox blog.

It said police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Barnet House after “reports of a female suffering from burns injuries.

“A female in her 50s was taken to a London hospital before being transferred to a specialist burns unit in Essex.

“She remains in a critical but stable condition.”