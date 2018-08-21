Glasgow council workers could strike for equal pay

Thousands of workers in Glasgow are preparing to build a huge result in a strike ballot that is part of a fight for equal pay.

The strikes could involve 5,200 members of the Unison and GMB unions. They have been fighting Glasgow City Council (GCC) for a decade over an unfair pay structure that meant women were paid less than men.

After years of delays, GCC—run by the SNP—voted in January to resolve the dispute.

But in August they walked away from negotiations to decide the formula for compensation, and said the next settlement negotiation would be in November.

The workers are only this close to victory because they have fought the council every step of the way.

Demonstrations and meetings have forced bosses to promise to resolve the dispute.

A possible strike from two sectors is an important step forward.

But the unions should put everything into winning ballots in all sections involved.