Cries against austerity on Scottish independence march in Dundee

Over 15,000 people joined an All Under One Banner march for Scottish independence in Dundee last Saturday.

It was the latest of a series of marches across Scotland that will culminate in Edinburgh on 6 October.

In Dundee a majority voted for independence in 2016 and the Scottish National Party-led council is implementing Tory cuts. The march revealed important contradictions.

The local NHS is in crisis and has been taken over by the Scottish government.

The city centre is being expensively renovated but Dundee has the highest level of drug deaths in Scotland.

All the speakers at the march demanded an end to austerity, inequality and Tory rule. The independence call is seen by many as a way of moving towards a different sort of society.

But there are questions about whether the SNP is the answer.

Many ask if the SNP will actually hold a second independence referendum, or whether it will be indefinitely postponed.

The campaign for Scottish independence has to be linked firmly to class struggle.

The greater the confidence to defeat the Tories’ cuts, the greater the support for independence grows.