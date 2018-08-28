New court date for Tommy Robinson retrial - join anti-racist protest on 27 September

Nazi Tommy Robinson’s retrial has been moved back to Thursday 27 September.

His fascist and racist supporters have called a protest outside the Old Bailey Court in central London on the day from 9am to 3pm.

Supporters of Stand Up To Racism and Unite Against Fascism plan to protest against Robinson.

He was jailed in May after filming outside a child sexual exploitation trial in Leeds and later freed on bail after winning an appeal.

He could be jailed again following his retrial.

The appeal win has given confidence to groups across the British far right.

Protesters challenge the Nazis

Around 40 anti-fascists outnumbered around ten supporters of the fascist Britain First in Huddersfield last Saturday.

And anti-fascists in Worcester have called a counter-mobilisation against the English Defence League this Saturday.

Around 100 anti-racists protested against a “British Troops, the best” march in York on Saturday of last week.

The march was called by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance and Veterans Against Terrorism groups.

Ukip deputy leader Mile Hookam addressed the crowd of just 30 people.