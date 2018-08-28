British bombs killing children in Yemen

Airstrikes carried out by a key British ally have killed more than 30 civilians in Yemen over the last two weeks.

Bombings led by Saudi Arabia—heavily armed by Britain and the US—have killed tens of thousands of people since the war began in 2015.

A Saudi-led airstrike on Thursday killed at least 22 children who were fleeing fighting near the city of Hodeidah. Another one the same day killed a further four children.

Saudi Arabian forces attacked Yemen in 2015 to restore a regime that protects its interests and those of the US and its allies.

More than 13,000 civilians have been killed since then, most of them in Saudi Arabian airstrikes.

The war and the blockade of Yemeni ports by the coalition have caused widespread starvation.

Despite this, Britain continues to support Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen—and continues to sell it the bombs and equipment needed to carry it out.

Saudi Arabia is the largest buyer of British-made weapons.

Britain has sold it more than £4 billion worth of arms since the start of its war on Yemen.