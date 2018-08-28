New struggle in Uganda must not wither on the vine

The arrest of a singer who became an MP in Uganda, east Africa, has seen riots and mass protests.

Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was arrested after his supporters were accused of stoning a presidential motorcade. They deny the charges.

As news of his arrest and then torture broke, demonstrators poured on to the streets in the capital Kampala and several other cities chanting, “People power, our power” and, “Uganda wake up.”

Police killed at least one person and injured many others. Ssentamu appeared in court on Monday and was released on bail—hailed by activists as a sign of the power of protest.

He was elected to parliament last year and has become an outspoken critic of Yoweri Museveni, who has been president since 1986.

A social movement is growing demanding change in Uganda, and there have been rounds of strikes by doctors and other public sector workers.

Ssentamu’s supporters held solidarity demonstrations across Kenya, in London, Japan, Denmark and the United States last weekend.