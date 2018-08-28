State racism fuelled German Nazi attacks

Nazis went on the rampage in Chemnitz, Germany, over the bank holiday weekend.

Around 5,000 Nazis rallied on Monday night after a weekend of intimidation against migrants, refugees and left wingers. Around 1,000 anti-fascists turned out nearby to oppose them.

Witnesses said the fascists were chanting Nazi slogans from the 1930s and giving Hitler salutes.

Groups on the march included the far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the Islamophobic street movement Pegida.

The fascists flocked to the town after one man was killed and a further two seriously injured last Saturday. Police have arrested one Iraqi man and one Syrian man on suspicion of the stabbing.

Around 800 fascists gathered on Sunday evening and went on the rampage—police are investigating assaults on an Afghan, a Syrian and a Bulgarian. The rise of the far right in Germany came from a general shift to the right in society.

Refugees forced German chancellor Angela Merkel to open the border and let in one million from Syria.

The right went on the attack and Merkel responded by making concessions to racist scapegoating.

The legitimisation of the AfD’s racist arguments has helped groups further to its right.

The rampage is a warning of how state-sponsored racism fuels the fascists.