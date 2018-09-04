The Troublemaker - 60 percent of cops keep jobs in sexual harassment cases

Some 96 cops were punished for sexual harassment in the last three years—but most kept their jobs.

One cop in Staffordshire touched and made sexual comments to a member of the public. He kept his job.

One officer in Devon and Cornwall who kissed a vulnerable adult was just given a warning.

Derbyshire and West Yorkshire police forces have both disciplined ten officers in the last three years.

Some 35 forces across England and Wales replied to a Freedom of Information request. The figures showed that 61 percent of officers that had been reprimanded kept their jobs.

The forces with the highest number of officers disciplined for sexual harassment in the last three years are Derbyshire, West Yorkshire and West Midlands.

Cops target other cops for harassment too.

A study last month found that one in five police staff had received a sexually explicit email or text from a colleague.

And one in five had been touched in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.

The Unison union surveyed nearly 1,800 police staff across England, Wales and Scotland.

Half said they had heard sexualised jokes, one in 25 had been pressured to have sex and one in 12 was told that sexual favours could help their careers.

Victims launch challenge in spy cops inquiry

The inquiry into undercover policing is in more turmoil after victims launched legal action over the suppression of cover names of officers.

The inquiry has already cost more than £10 million but has not heard any oral evidence. It is now due to report in 2023.

John Mitting made some of the decisions to keep officers’ aliases secret on the basis of “sensitive” evidence that was withheld from other core participants.

The challenge is being brought by “Jessica”, who had a relationship at the age of 19 with a man she believed to be a fellow activist. It is also brought by Patricia da Silva Armani, Jean Charles De Menezes’ cousin. John Burke-Monerville, whose son was beaten in police custody, is the third claimant.

There are three other judicial reviews related to the inquiry.

Cops go for journalists over massacre film

Two journalists in Northern Ireland have been arrested over documents relating to the Loughinisland massacre.

Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey were released on bail after being detained in Belfast.

They worked on a documentary about the 1994 loyalist murders.

No Stone Unturned was released last year and named a paramilitary gunman who police believed shot six football fans.

It also detailed police collusion in the murders, for which no one has been prosecuted.

Alex Gibney, who wrote and directed the programme, said that the pair had been arrested “for good, hard-hitting journalism”.

“The film exposed the failure of police to properly investigate the Loughinisland massacre and bring suspected killers to account,” Gibney said. “Police reaction? Reopen murder investigation? No. Arrest the truth-tellers.”

For more on the case go to bit.ly/NIdocum

Vultures lose a billion from Argentina crisis

Troublemaker’s sympathies go out to one of the bond market’s biggest investors, which has seen its funds battered by turmoil from Argentina’s spiralling financial crisis.

US investment group Franklin Templeton has lost £1 billion in the past two weeks on just three of its biggest Argentine investments.

The vulture capitalists made much cash betting against the Irish and other European economies.

But this time they got burned as the Argentinian economy stumbles.

Aww.

Wi-fi on trains means more work

Some 54 percent of commuters using train firms’ wi-fi were sending work emails acording to a survey.

Others were using their own mobile phone connections for work emails.

Those on the way to work were catching up with emails sent ahead of the coming day.

Those on the return journey were finishing off work not completed during working hours.

No blame for Miners’ Strike

The lawyer leading a review into the impact of policing during the 1984 Miners' Strike in Scotland has urged those involved to speak out.

It is estimated that 500 Scottish miners were arrested. Scotland saw 30 percent of the arrests during the disputes despite only having 10 percent of the Britain’s mining workforce.

Launching a call for evidence, John Scott QC said the inquiry was not about apportioning blame.

Shame of lost Windrush migrants

Three Jamaicans from the Windrush Generation who were removed from Britain have died, the Home Office has admitted.

A Home Office review of 11,800 cases had identified 18 people

"most likely to have suffered a detriment because their right to be in the UK was not recognised".

Thirteen of the 18 were Jamaican, of whom eight have been traced.

MPs trouser more cash...

Payouts to MPs and peers reached £200 million last year—over a third of parliament’s running costs.

MPs grabbed £182 million in salaries and expenses, while peers got £18 million, according to the Institute for Government thinktank.

...while debts reach new high

Problems with personal debt have reached a five-year high, according to a charity.

National Debtline predicted it will have received 189,000 calls by the end of this year, the highest number in five years.

Half of people who call are struggling to repay debts of £5,000 or less.

Burqa panic in the Mail

Dress designers sketched a burqa for princess Diana to wear on a trip to Saudi Arabia in 1986.

The drawing is part of a collection that is now on sale at auction in the US.

The Daily Mail newspaper was not impressed. It said the “bizarre version of the burqa” would have taken Diana’s nickname of Shy Di “to extremes”.

Bosses admit asking dodgy questions

A majority of bosses have asked jobseekers questions that could break the law. Some 85 percent of managers said they’d asked questions such as, “Are you married or in a relationship?”

And 42 percent had asked applicants if they planned to start a family. Hyper Recruitment Solutions surveyed 2,000 bosses.

FIGURE IT OUT

£1.56 million - the amount Westminster Council spent on gagging orders for staff in the past four years. The orders cover 58 current or former workers