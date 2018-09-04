Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Protest against hostile health practice that targets migrants

Issue No. 2620
Socialist Worker revealed last month that Barts Health NHS Trust is passing patients information to the Home Office

Socialist Worker revealed last month that Barts Health NHS Trust is passing patients' information to the Home Office

Health campaigners plan to protest outside the annual general meeting of Barts Health NHS Trust on Wednesday of next week.

The east London hospitals trust is making up to 100 enquiries a day to the Home Office about patients.

This involves sharing patients’ information with immigration officials. The Home Office could then use the details to deport or detain migrants.

Barts Health took part in a pilot of 20 trusts checking patients’ passports.

The pilot ended last October, but the trust is continuing the practice.

Many migrants from outside the European Union are not entitled to free health care under the Tories’ “hostile environment” policy.

The lobby outside Mile End hospital has been organised by the North East London Save Our NHS group.

An open letter launched by the campaign calls on Barts Health to “stop asking patients for ID, suspend upfront charging and stop collaborating with the hostile environment”.

Join the protest—Wed 12 September, 5.15pm–8.15pm, Mile End Hospital E1 4DG.
Go to Facebook event Lobby of Barts Health: End the hostile environment. Details at bit.ly/BartsProtest
Sign the open letter at  bit.ly/Barts4All
Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 4 Sep 2018, 13:37 BST
Issue No. 2620
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.