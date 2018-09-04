Idlib attack deepens bloody Syria war

The Syrian regime was gearing up for its final assault on rebels this week—beginning one of its final acts in its long and bloody counter-revolution.

The province of Idlib, which the regime is preparing to assault, is the last real rebel stronghold.

The civil war began after a popular democratic uprising in 2011—part of a wave of revolutions that were spreading across the Middle East.

The Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad responded by trying to drown the revolution in blood. It laid siege to the centres of the revolution, turning it into a civil war.

Today Syria has become the site of a proxy war fought by various armed groups—many with little to do with the original uprising—backed by competing global powers.

The assault on Idlib could kill thousands of ordinary Syrians.

But the US and Britain who oppose Assad don’t care about the lives of ordinary people.

As the assault loomed, they were more concerned about the presence of Russian and Iranian militaries supporting Assad, and their control of the region.