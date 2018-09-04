Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Racist Farage goes on Australia tour

by Sadie Robinson
Issue No. 2620
An oxymoronic message

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage faced protests last weekend as he began a week-long tour of Australia and New Zealand.

In Perth dozens of protesters heckled people as they arrived to hear Farage. Some shouted, “Nazi scum—off our streets.”

He praised US president Donald Trump and called fascist Tommy Robinson “brave” during his speech. But Farage also said Robinson was unwise.

Similarly, he praised the leader of Australia’s right wing One Nation Party Pauline Hanson, but distanced himself at the same time.

“Being against Islamism is the right place to be,” he said. “But putting yourself in a position where you are taking on a holy war against the religion of Islam is a mistake.

“If we do it we will lose. To win a big fight you sometimes have to box clever.”

Tue 4 Sep 2018, 13:10 BST
