It’s back to the picket lines for East Dunbartonshire

Workers at East Dunbartonshire council, which borders Glasgow, are preparing a return to the picket lines after negotiations broke down.

Some 800 Unison, Unite and GMB union members shut down many council services during strikes in June and July and plan another day of action on 12 September. Earlier strikes forced bosses at the council, run by the Tories and Lib Dems, to backtrack over attacks on pay, holidays and annual leave.

But members voted by 80 percent to reject a redundancy package offered by the council in a consultative ballot. More action can force back the bosses’ disgraceful attacks on public sector workers.

Strike ballot in Glasgow equal pay fight

Unison and GMB union members are campaigning to return a huge vote for strikes in the latest phase of the Glasgow council equal pay fight.

Workers in education and those outsourced to Cordia—who provide cleaning, catering and care services—are voting until 18 September.

They are fighting Glasgow City Council’s unfair pay scheme that saw women’s work graded lower than men. Although the Scottish National Party-run council agreed in January to resolve it, council negotiators recently suspended talks with the unions.

The fortnightly meetings are an essential part of negotiating a decent settlement for workers who have been denied thousands of pounds in wages.

Workers should vote yes to action and prepare for hard-hitting strikes.