No welcome for the Nazis

Around 40 anti-racists rallied last week against a meeting in Swansea organised by the racist Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) with speakers including Anne Marie Waters.

She is the leader of the far right For Britain party and a notorious Islamophobe.

Although the location of the meeting was unknown, it was important to make a stand against the far right.

The protest was called by Stand Up To Racism Swansea and Swansea Unite Against Fascism.

A leading DFLA member in Swansea soon after posted a link to a Nazi Youtube video during a rant about what the DFLA “stands for”.

Stop DFLA in Sunderland

Anti-racists and anti-fascists are preparing to take on a far right protest in Sunderland. The Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) plans to protest there on Saturday 15 September.

It wants to use sexual abuse scandals to demonise Muslim men as abusive, and to encourage racism.

Sunderland Unites and Stand Up To Racism North East have called a counter-protest.

It is called under the slogan, “Justice for the survivors—Don’t let the racists divide us.”

It assembles from 1.15pm in Keel Square, Sunderland.