Unions must lead action against the Tories

There is a glaring gap between the scale of the Tory crisis and the level of resistance from unions.

The leaderships of the unions will meet at the TUC union federation’s congress in Manchester next week.

At last year’s congress, every single union leader pledged to fight against the Tories’ 1 percent public sector pay cap. Within a few months they had signed up to shoddy, below-inflation pay offers.

That’s partly because the union leaders are waiting for the next general election in the hope of a Labour government.

But working class people can’t afford to wait for four years to boot out the Tories.

We have to push our leaders to turn their rhetorical flourishes at the TUC into action.

While workers are angry over pay, workloads or privatisation, they aren’t always confident.

Socialists can be part of turning that anger into strikes. Whenever there is a dispute, such as the Birmingham home care workers, hold a solidarity collection in your school, hospital or office.

It doesn’t just raise money for them, it starts conversations about strikes in your own workplace and can help you organise your own dispute.

And it can also be part of building a bigger base of activists to push union leaders to fight.

Struggle builds unions and workers’ confidence.

A serious fightback could drive the Tories from office.