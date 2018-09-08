Ten years from Lehman Brothers—The day the system nearly collapsed

Signs of trouble had begun to show in the “subprime mortgage” crisis in 2007.

Banks borrowed large amounts of money on the international money markets. They used this cash to finance “subprime mortgages” for working class, poor and black people who had no hope of paying off the debts.

After being sold to poor people, the individual mortgages wouldn’t stay with the bank that had made the initial loan. Thousands of them were bundled together in a process known as “securitisation”.