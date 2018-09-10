Racism is at the root of Swedish far right gains

The Alliance grouping came second. It includes four centre and right-wing parties—the Moderates, Liberals, Centre and Christian Democrats. They pulled in 40.3 percent of the vote.

The result means the Social Democrats’ bloc has only two seats more than the right bloc, and no overall majority. Voters are losing old loyalties as the main parties fail them.

According to a post-election survey by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT, a remarkable 41 percent of Swedish voters said they had cast their ballot for a different party this time than in 2014.