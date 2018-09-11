Inspiring anti-racist message from 1978

The Northern Carnival against the Nazis—a rally and concert held on 15 July 1978 in Moss Side, Manchester—was a defining moment in establishing anti-racism in the city and beyond.

Dubbed “the day it became cool to be anti-racist”, the Carnival galvanised north west communities against racist groups, including the National Front.

Some 15,000 people marched from Strangeways prison to Alexandra Park, joining a further 25,000 for an afternoon of music and unity.

This exhibition could not have come at a more important time.

The far right is growing in numbers and confidence, spurred on by the bile from figures like Donald Trump, Tommy Robinson and Boris Johnson.

When we live in a society as divided as at the moment, this exhibition should be applauded. It shows us what black and white working class people achieved

40 years ago. It reminds us of our tradition of working class unity and what we can achieve.

This exhibition is not just a celebration of the past but a rallying call to action now.

We are dynamite! Northern Carnival 40th anniversary exhibition

Niamos (Formerly the Nia Centre), Manchester M15 5UP

Until 5 October

Free