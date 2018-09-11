Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The things they say

Issue No. 2621

‘It is absolutely ridiculous to suggest that this has anything to do with the current administration’

A government spokesperson denies that they produced the dossier that they produced for journalists on Boris Johnson

‘Boris was a complete charlatan’

Sarah Helm, a journalist colleague of Boris Johnson

‘I have not stuck a knife into Theresa May’

Tory MP Nadine Dorries explains that her backing of Boris Johnson is a display of loyalty to Theresa May

‘So I lost 92 to 94 votes. Hardly a decisive victory and it never occurred to me that Trots Stalinists Communists and assorted hard left would have confidence in me’

Tweet from Labour MP Joan Ryan who lost a confidence vote in her Enfield North constituency party in London last week

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
Who Says?
Tue 11 Sep 2018, 12:19 BST
Issue No. 2621
Share this article
Related
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.