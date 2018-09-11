Cop cleared in Judah misconduct taser case

A cop who tasered a race relations officer in the face has been cleared of misconduct.

PC Claire Boddie fired the weapon at Judah Adunbi outside his home in Bristol after she said she had mistaken him for a “suspect”.

An investigation found that Boddie did not use “unreasonable force”.

The internal misconduct panel also found that she was not guilty of “gross misconduct”.

She was also cleared of assault charges at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court in May.

The misconduct hearing last week heard that Boddie had fired in a single motion without aiming properly or issuing a warning. And Boddie said Judah had been trying to punch another police officer, but then said it didn’t happen.

Avon and Somerset police chief constable Andy Marsh leapt to Boddie’s defence. “I need officers like Claire Boddie and her colleagues to feel confident to stop people,” he said.

But Samir Seddougui from the Stand Against Racism and the Inequality charity said, “Judah is not alone in his concern that there remains disproportionality in the policing of our black communities.”

Judah plans to launch a case in the civil courts against the police.