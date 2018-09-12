TUC congress backs Stand Up To Racism unity demonstration against racism and fascism

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has unanimously passed a motion backing an anti-racist and anti-fascist demonstration in November.

The motion pledged to support the national demonstration on 17 November called by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR). Pointing to the rise of fascist and the far right, it said “internationally we face the biggest threat from the far right in the 1930s.

“We need a mass movement in Britain to halt the growth of the racist and fascist right.”

The motion also backed a major international conference to confront fascism and racism on 20 October in London.

The TUC’s decision comes a day after SUTR published a statement backing the demonstration signed by Labour shadow ministers, trade union leaders and figures from across the labour movement.

Signatories to the unity statement include shadow ministers John McDonnell, Diane Abbott and Kate Osamor, and a dozen other Labour MPs and MEPs.

Dave Muritu, who moved the motion on behalf of the UCU union said, “The labour movement must be at the centre of the resistance. It was great to get the support of the TUC to build the unity demonstration on 17 November.

“The demonstration will send a message to all those young people being drawn in by the far right that it is not acceptable to blame migrants for their problems, and send a message to politicians that it is not acceptable to use dog-whistle racist policies.”

And Weyman Bennet from SUTR said, “Now more than ever we need resistance against the Alt-right, who have Trump's support and are threatening to build a movement that will be a danger to all of us.

“At the heart of our power is the trade union and labour movement's ability to mobilise and challenge the arguments of our enemies.”