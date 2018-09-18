Egyptian regime sentences protesters to death

The British-backed Egyptian regime of dictator Mohammed Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has sentenced 75 survivors of its most horrific massacre to death.

The 75 were sentenced as part of a trial of 739 people arrested over a protest in 2013, which ended when Egyptian forces massacred 200 people.

They are members or affiliates of the Muslim Brotherhood, which has faced brutal repression after Sisi took power in a military coup.

As many as 659 people have also been handed lengthy prison sentences—some of them jailed for life—simply for being present at the protest.

Sisi overthrew the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohammed Mursi as Egyptian president in 2013.

Mursi was the first democratically elected president of Egypt since former dictator Hosni Mubarak was toppled by a revolution in 2011.

The coup restored the old repressive regime friendly to the US, Britain and the West.

It has kept power through brutal repression, beginning with the massacre of around 200 protesters in Cairo’s Raba’a square.