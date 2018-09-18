Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Roma reoccupy River Village in Italy

by Simon Basketter
Issue No. 2622
A Roma camp in Italy

A Roma camp in Italy (Pic: Mischa004/WikiCommons)

Families of Roma people briefly reoccupied a camp called River Village on the outskirts of Rome last Friday.

They had been violently evicted from the site in July as part of the racist Italian government’s clampdown on Roma people.

There were protests against the evictions.

Hundreds of people have been homeless since they were evicted.

They said they had returned because “we want to guarantee a school and a home for all our children—we cannot live on the streets.”

Marcello Zuinisi, a lawyer from the National Roma Association, had put in documents the same morning before the courts against the eviction.

He was arrested at the River Village for organising an illegal demonstration as large numbers of police forced the Roma off the site.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
International
Tue 18 Sep 2018, 09:53 BST
Issue No. 2622
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.