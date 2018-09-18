Roma reoccupy River Village in Italy

Families of Roma people briefly reoccupied a camp called River Village on the outskirts of Rome last Friday.

They had been violently evicted from the site in July as part of the racist Italian government’s clampdown on Roma people.

There were protests against the evictions.

Hundreds of people have been homeless since they were evicted.

They said they had returned because “we want to guarantee a school and a home for all our children—we cannot live on the streets.”

Marcello Zuinisi, a lawyer from the National Roma Association, had put in documents the same morning before the courts against the eviction.

He was arrested at the River Village for organising an illegal demonstration as large numbers of police forced the Roma off the site.