Israel ramps up repression

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a 12 year old Palestinian boy in the Gaza Strip last week. It marked a low point of days of violent Israeli repression across all of Palestine.

Shadi Abed al-Aziz Abed al-Aal was among the three Palestinians killed on Friday during protests at the border fence that traps them inside the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed over 174 Palestinians in Gaza since protests began in March.

Protesters are demanding an end to Israel’s siege of the Gaza Strip, which has lasted almost 12 years.

They also want the right to return to the land they were expelled from in 1948, now in present day Israel.

Israel has responded with violent repression—using tear gas, rubber bullets and snipers with live ammunition. More than 18,000 Palestinians have been injured as a result.

The Israeli state refuses to allow Palestinian refugees to return because it views the presence of Arabs as a threat to its existence.

Some 850,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes when Israel was founded 1948. A systematic programme of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians ensured the new state had a Jewish majority.

Encroaching

Persecution of the Palestinians by the Israeli state today is designed to keep that ethnic majority inside Israel and the Palestinian land it is encroaching upon.

Israeli forces were on the cusp of demolishing the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar as Socialist Worker went to press on Tuesday.

It has plans to extend one settlement—Maale Adumim—onto the land currently occupied by the village in the West Bank.

Fanatical colonisers seeking to establish new settlements carry out violent attacks on Palestinian villages and are protected by the occupying Israeli army.

One such settler, Ari Fuld, was stabbed by a Palestinian teenager on Sunday.

Fuld—who moved from the US to the West Bank to colonise Palestinian land—was lauded as a hero.

The teenager was shot to death and his family’s home demolished.

Israel’s deepening occupation of Palestinian land makes a “two-state solution”—an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel—impossible.

The only solution is a single secular state in all of Palestine with equal rights for Arabs and Jews.

Yet the Israeli state won’t accept this because it would mean an Arab majority.

Instead it has responded with attempts to claim even more Palestinian land through negotiations with US president Donald Trump—and increased violence.