Cops launch new stop and search clampdown - but it won’t stop knife crime

Issue No. 2622
More black people are stopped and searched than white people - and it does not stop crime

More black people are stopped and searched than white people - and it does not stop crime (Pic: Guy Smallman)

The police plan more stop and search with backing from the Tories.

Operation Sceptre began on Tuesday and involves all forces across England and Wales.

The week-long operation gives cops more stop and search powers allegedly to crack down on knife crime.

But the cops have run Operation Sceptre operations since 2015, yet knife crime has increased.

In the year ending March 2017 there were 34,700 offences involving a knife or sharp instrument in England and Wales, the highest figure for seven years.

The cops aren’t there to keep us safe. They are there to protect property and the rich.

Stop and search is a tool to harass poor and black people.

Black people are eight times more likely to be stopped than white people. And just 17 percent of stops led to an arrest.

Stop and search is such a disaster that the Tories previously had to scale it down.

As home secretary in 2014, Theresa May admitted that up to a quarter of a million searches in the previous year were probably illegal.

So it’s wrong for Labour to call for more funding for the cops. Instead we need to change the violent and unequal society that causes crime.

News
Tue 18 Sep 2018, 15:06 BST
